Dr. Jonathan Eddinger, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Eddinger, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Peterborough, NH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Catholic Medical Center, Dartmouth - Hitchcock Medical Center, Elliot Hospital, Monadnock Community Hospital and St. Joseph Hospital.
Dr. Eddinger works at
Locations
Monadnock Community Hospital452 Old Street Rd, Peterborough, NH 03458 Directions (603) 924-4646Monday12:00pm - 5:00pmTuesday12:00pm - 5:00pmWednesday12:00pm - 5:00pmThursday12:00pm - 5:00pmFriday12:00pm - 5:00pm
Androscoggin Valley Hospital Inc.59 Page Hill Rd, Berlin, NH 03570 Directions (603) 752-2200
New England Heart and Vascular Institute100 McGregor St, Manchester, NH 03102 Directions (603) 669-0413Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Speare Memorial Hospital16 Hospital Rd, Plymouth, NH 03264 Directions (603) 669-0413
Hospital Affiliations
- Catholic Medical Center
- Dartmouth - Hitchcock Medical Center
- Elliot Hospital
- Monadnock Community Hospital
- St. Joseph Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Consultation to determine risk/benefit of starting a new Rx. Doc took a very detailed history and review of current meds. In the end he said he could not support the new proposed med due to interaction with current meds. As he was evaluating my issues he had me take an EKG. He related he saw issues with the EKG and sent me right to the ER for follow-up testing. All turned out fine and I was released. Did I want to go to the ER? No. Was it the right thing to do? Absolutely. Dr. Eddinger earned my confidence in one visit.
About Dr. Jonathan Eddinger, MD
- Cardiology
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eddinger has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eddinger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eddinger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eddinger works at
Dr. Eddinger has seen patients for Heart Disease, Aortic Ectasia and Atrial Flutter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eddinger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Eddinger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eddinger.
