Dr. Jonathan Eash, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eash is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Eash, MD
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Eash, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in South Bend, IN. They graduated from Indiana University School Of Medicine Indianapolis, Indiana and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Health System - Plymouth Medical Center, Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center and Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center.
Dr. Eash works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
South Bend Orthopaedics - South bend53880 Carmichael Dr, South Bend, IN 46635 Directions (574) 247-9441Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph Health System - Plymouth Medical Center
- Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center
- Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Eash?
Dr. Eash was great and understood my situation and wants to help me improve and get back to normal. So far excellent provider.
About Dr. Jonathan Eash, MD
- Interventional Pain Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1356557912
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University Anesthesia Residency Program, Indianapolis, IN
- Indiana University School Of Medicine Indianapolis, Indiana
- Manchester College. (Now Manchester University)
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eash has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eash accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eash has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eash works at
Dr. Eash speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Eash. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eash.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eash, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eash appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.