Dr. Jonathan Eandi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Eandi, MD is an Urology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / SACRAMENTO / COLLEGE OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES and is affiliated with Sutter Davis Hospital, Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion and Sutter Roseville Medical Center.
Locations
Radiological Associates of Sacramento Medical Group2725 Capitol Ave Dept 400, Sacramento, CA 95816 Directions (916) 262-9386
Hospital Affiliations
- Sutter Davis Hospital
- Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion
- Sutter Roseville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Eandi and his staff made my surgery experience as good as I could expect. Dr. Eandi is personable, professional, and very good at explaining exactly what the patient will undergo through the entire process. I would recommend Dr Eandi to anyone who needs prostate surgery. The “robotic” process is an excellent procedure and cut my healing time down by fifty percent.
About Dr. Jonathan Eandi, MD
- Urology
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / SACRAMENTO / COLLEGE OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eandi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eandi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eandi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eandi has seen patients for Polyuria, Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eandi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Eandi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eandi.
