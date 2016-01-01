Overview

Dr. Jonathan Dubin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northwest Hospital Center and Sinai Hospital of Baltimore.



Dr. Dubin works at Baltimore Heart Associates in Baltimore, MD with other offices in Pikesville, MD, Westminster, MD and Randallstown, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Chest Pain and Sinus Tachycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.