Dr. Jonathan Drezner, MD
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Drezner, MD is a Family Sports Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Family Sports Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from Univ Ca and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.
Locations
Sports Medicine Center at Husky Stadium3800 Montlake Blvd, Seattle, WA 98195 DirectionsMonday6:30am - 7:00pmTuesday6:30am - 7:00pmWednesday6:30am - 7:00pmThursday6:30am - 7:00pmFriday6:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jonathan Drezner, MD
- Family Sports Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1346326121
Education & Certifications
- Univ Ca
- Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
