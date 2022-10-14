Dr. Jonathan Ditkoff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ditkoff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Ditkoff, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bloomfield, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate.
Eye Care Center Of New Jersey108 BROUGHTON AVE, Bloomfield, NJ 07003 Directions (973) 743-1331
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Everyone in this office is efficient and friendly. The exam always exceeds my expectations. There isn’t a detail that’s overlooked. Its a very comprehensive multi faceted exam. Dr Ditkoff explains everything in great detail so that I completely understand everything.
- Ophthalmology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Albany Memorial Hospital
- Montefiore - Albert Einstein
- Winthrop - University Hospital
- New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate
Dr. Ditkoff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ditkoff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ditkoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ditkoff has seen patients for Tear Duct Disorders, Dry Eyes and Corneal Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ditkoff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ditkoff speaks Spanish.
