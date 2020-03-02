See All Orthopedic Surgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Jonathan Deland, MD

Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery
4 (45)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jonathan Deland, MD is an Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Hospital For Special Surgery.

Dr. Deland works at Hospital For Special Surgery in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Steven B Haas MD PC
    535 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 606-1665
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Hospital for Special Surgery- East River Professional Building
    523 E 72Nd St, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 606-1665
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hospital For Special Surgery

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Replacement Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Periacetabular Osteotomy Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Midfoot Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
High Arch Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Metatarsal Fracture Chevron Icon
Metatarsal Osteotomy Chevron Icon
Metatarsal Surgery Chevron Icon
Metatarsalgia Chevron Icon
Myositis Ossificans Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Open Reduction Internal Fixation (ORIF) of Metatarsal Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Platelet-Rich Plasma Injection (PRP) Chevron Icon
Posterior Tibial Tendon Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Posterior Tibial Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Removal of Bone Spur Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Surgery Chevron Icon
Shoulder Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Synovial Biopsy Chevron Icon
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Total Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • We do not accept health insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 45 ratings
    Patient Ratings (45)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Mar 02, 2020
    I expected a cold, uncaring, boiler plate meeting with Dr. Deland because he’s HSS, renowned, doctor to the famous and the rich, which I am not. Instead what I found was a warm professional who treated ME, not my x-rays, not my age but me. He didn’t come into the examining room with a prescribed solution but he actually spoke with me, not at me. So refreshing and welcome. Of course, all that would be nice but insufficient if he wasn’t very smart and experienced. I trusted his knowledge and expertise. Each and every person I had contact with when I saw Dr. Deland was equally personable and warm, never speaking by rote. I will follow Dr. Deland’s recommendation regarding my problem because, after meeting and talking with him, I trust it is the best path forward.
    — Mar 02, 2020
    About Dr. Jonathan Deland, MD

    • Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery
    • 43 years of experience
    • English
    • 1386651644
    Education & Certifications

    • St Luke's/Roosevelt Hosp Ctr
    • Massachusetts General Hospital
    • Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
    • Harvard Medical School
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jonathan Deland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Deland has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Deland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Deland works at Hospital For Special Surgery in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Deland’s profile.

    Dr. Deland has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Deland on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    45 patients have reviewed Dr. Deland. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deland.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

