Overview

Dr. Jonathan Deitch, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.



Dr. Deitch works at Baylor College of Medicine in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.