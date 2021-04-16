Overview

Dr. Jonathan Dee, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from East Tennessee State U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Parkwest Medical Center.



Dr. Dee works at Summit Medical Group in Knoxville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.