Dr. Jonathan Davis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Davis, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women's Health, Willis-Knighton Medical Center, WK Bossier Health Center, WK Pierremont Health Center and Christus Highland Medical Center.
Dr. Davis works at
Locations
1
Pierremont Cardiology1811 E Bert Kouns Industrial Loop Ste 210, Shreveport, LA 71105 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women's Health
- Willis-Knighton Medical Center
- WK Bossier Health Center
- WK Pierremont Health Center
- Christus Highland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He is one of the most caring Doctors I’ve ever seen!
About Dr. Jonathan Davis, MD
- Cardiology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1801079330
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest Unv School of Med/Bowman Gray Campus
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davis has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Davis using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Davis has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Heart Disease and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Davis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
144 patients have reviewed Dr. Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis.
