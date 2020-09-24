Dr. Jonathan Davidorf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davidorf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Davidorf, MD
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Davidorf, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in West Hills, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ca and is affiliated with West Hills Hospital & Medical Center.
Locations
Davidorf Eye Group7320 Woodlake Ave Ste 190, West Hills, CA 91307 Directions (818) 883-0112
Olive View Medical Center-Srgy14445 Olive View Dr # 6124, Sylmar, CA 91342 Directions (818) 364-3194
Hospital Affiliations
- West Hills Hospital & Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional environment. The staff and doctors in this practice are friendly, supportive and I felt cared for from start to finish.
About Dr. Jonathan Davidorf, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1023105160
Education & Certifications
- Inst Zaldivar
- OH State University
- Los Angeles County Harbor - UCLA Medical Center
- Univ Of Ca
- University of California At Berkeley
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davidorf has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Davidorf accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davidorf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Davidorf has seen patients for Nearsightedness, Corneal Diseases and Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Davidorf on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Davidorf speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Davidorf. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davidorf.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davidorf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davidorf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.