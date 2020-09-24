Overview

Dr. Jonathan Davidorf, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in West Hills, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ca and is affiliated with West Hills Hospital & Medical Center.



Dr. Davidorf works at Davidorf Eye Group in West Hills, CA with other offices in Sylmar, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Nearsightedness, Corneal Diseases and Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.