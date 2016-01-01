Dr. Jonathan Datar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Datar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Datar, MD
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Datar, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Denver, CO.
Dr. Datar works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
SCL Health Medical Group - Lowry Neurology and Neuro-Ophthamology130 Rampart Way Ste 150, Denver, CO 80230 Directions (303) 276-7883
Hospital Affiliations
- Rose Medical Center
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Datar?
About Dr. Jonathan Datar, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1316333016
Education & Certifications
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Datar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Datar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Datar works at
Dr. Datar has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Datar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Datar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Datar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.