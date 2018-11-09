Dr. Jonathan Daniel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Daniel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Daniel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Daniel, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Portland, OR. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Alaska Medical Center and Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.
Dr. Daniel works at
Locations
Starrwood Cardiac Group of Portland9155 SW Barnes Rd Ste 240, Portland, OR 97225 Directions (503) 297-1419
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Alaska Medical Center
- Providence St. Vincent Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I would absolutely recommend Dr. Daneil to any of my family and friends, based on his disposition and communication skills; medical knowledge and expertise; organization; and overall outstanding Doctor/Patient approach. An outstanding Doctor/Surgeon and an even better person...my wife and I feel very lucky to have had Dr. Daniel assigned to me.
About Dr. Jonathan Daniel, MD
- General Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine
