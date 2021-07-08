Overview

Dr. Jonathan Daitch, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, Hendry Regional Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Daitch works at Advanced Pain Management and Spine Specialists in Fort Myers, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.