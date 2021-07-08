See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Fort Myers, FL
Dr. Jonathan Daitch, MD

Interventional Pain Medicine
4 (200)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jonathan Daitch, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, Hendry Regional Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Daitch works at Advanced Pain Management and Spine Specialists in Fort Myers, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Advanced Pain Management and Spine Specialists
    8255 College Pkwy, Fort Myers, FL 33919 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 437-8000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cape Coral Hospital
  • Hendry Regional Medical Center
  • Lee Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Celiac Plexus Block Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Cervicogenic Headache Chevron Icon
Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Degenerative Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Insufficiency Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lordosis Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Neuritis Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporotic Spine Fractures Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Headache Chevron Icon
Radiculitis Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Instability Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylarthritis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Vertebral Fracture Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 200 ratings
    Patient Ratings (200)
    5 Star
    (146)
    4 Star
    (6)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (5)
    1 Star
    (41)
    Jul 08, 2021
    He’s excellent! Dana is excellent!
    Danny Todd — Jul 08, 2021
    About Dr. Jonathan Daitch, MD

    • Interventional Pain Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1215924154
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Albert Einstein Com
    Residency
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine/ Jacobi Hosp
    Internship
    • Fitzgerald Mercy
    Medical Education
    • Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
    Undergraduate School
    • Franklin & Marshall College
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jonathan Daitch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Daitch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Daitch has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Daitch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Daitch works at Advanced Pain Management and Spine Specialists in Fort Myers, FL. View the full address on Dr. Daitch’s profile.

    Dr. Daitch has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Daitch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    200 patients have reviewed Dr. Daitch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Daitch.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Daitch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Daitch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

