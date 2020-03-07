Dr. Jonathan Cutler, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cutler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Cutler, DPM
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Cutler, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Belle Glade, FL. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from William a Scholl College Of Podiatric Medicine|WILLIAM SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital, HCA Florida JFK North Hospital and HCA Florida Palms West Hospital.
Dr. Cutler works at
Locations
South Florida Foot & Ankle Center - Belle Glade1200 S Main St Ste 200, Belle Glade, FL 33430 Directions (561) 589-6463MondayClosedTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFriday2:00pm - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
South Florida Foot & Ankle Center - Lake Worth3618 Lantana Rd Ste 102, Lake Worth, FL 33462 Directions (561) 589-6292Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
South Florida Foot & Ankle Center - Palm Beach Gardens3375 Burns Rd Ste 107, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Directions (561) 332-4214Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
- HCA Florida JFK North Hospital
- HCA Florida Palms West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Care District of Palm Beach County
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Cutler and staff do an excellent job in handling patients, and try to accommodate any and all issues that develop. The knowledge that the doctor has is beyond expectation and he takes the time to treat any problem properly and with the minimal inconvenience to patient.
About Dr. Jonathan Cutler, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English, Creole and Spanish
- 1467400275
Education & Certifications
- Francis Scott Key Med Ctr/Johns Hopkins U|Johns Hopkins Hospital|Libertyhealth-Jersey City Medical Center Campus
- William a Scholl College Of Podiatric Medicine|WILLIAM SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Foot Surgery and Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cutler has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cutler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cutler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cutler has seen patients for Foot Sprain, Plantar Fasciitis and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cutler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cutler speaks Creole and Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Cutler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cutler.
