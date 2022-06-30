Dr. Jonathan Curtis, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Curtis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Curtis, DMD
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Curtis, DMD is a Pediatric Dentistry Practitioner in Birmingham, AL.
Dr. Curtis works at
Locations
Cahaba Valley Pediatric Dentistry141 Narrows Dr, Birmingham, AL 35242 Directions (205) 206-0098
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama
- Delta Dental
- MetLife
Ratings & Reviews
We always have a good experience with Dr. Curtis …he’s the best !!
About Dr. Jonathan Curtis, DMD
- Pediatric Dentistry
- English
- 1053349472
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Curtis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Curtis accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Curtis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Curtis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Curtis.
