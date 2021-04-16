See All Psychiatrists in Colorado Springs, CO
Dr. Jonathan Covey, MD

Mental Hygiene Psychiatry
2.5 (45)
Call for new patient details
34 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jonathan Covey, MD is a Mental Hygiene Psychiatry Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Mental Hygiene Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    620 Southpointe Ct Ste 215, Colorado Springs, CO 80906 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 867-5309

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
ADHD Testing
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
ADHD Testing

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Outpatient Psychiatry Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 45 ratings
    Patient Ratings (45)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (25)
    Apr 16, 2021
    Dr. Covey cares. He doesn't convey that he cares by emoting, because his job is to find meds that are appropriate for your treatment. His does this very well. He assesses the situation, asks the right questions, adjusts things if needed, and doesn't laugh at my jokes.
    Mid-Life Man — Apr 16, 2021
    About Dr. Jonathan Covey, MD

    • Mental Hygiene Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1639105638
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center
    Medical Education
    • University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
    Undergraduate School
    • Stanford University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Covey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Covey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    45 patients have reviewed Dr. Covey. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Covey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Covey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Covey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

