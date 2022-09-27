Dr. Jonathan Couch, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Couch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Couch, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Couch, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Paducah, KY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from PIKEVILLE COLL SCH OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Lourdes Hospital.
Dr. Couch works at
Locations
Mercy Neurosurgery1532 Lone Oak Rd # 143, Paducah, KY 42003 Directions (270) 538-6600
Hospital Affiliations
- Lourdes Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had a VNS placement put in back in August and Dr. Couch's team was the absolute best. I have seen several neurologists before and he is one of the best I have ever seen. He makes you feel like you are important and gets personal with you but is also very professional. I have nothing but great things to say about both him and Tiffany Cates.
About Dr. Jonathan Couch, DO
- Neurosurgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Semmes Murphey Clinic
- Hackensack Regional Medical Center
- Saint Barnabas Medical Center
- PIKEVILLE COLL SCH OF OSTEO MED
- University Of Kentucky
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Couch has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Couch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Couch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Couch has seen patients for Spine Fractures, Traumatic, Lumbar Spine Fracture and Cervical Spine Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Couch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Couch. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Couch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Couch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Couch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.