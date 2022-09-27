Overview

Dr. Jonathan Couch, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Paducah, KY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from PIKEVILLE COLL SCH OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Lourdes Hospital.



Dr. Couch works at Mercy Neurosurgery in Paducah, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Spine Fractures, Traumatic, Lumbar Spine Fracture and Cervical Spine Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.