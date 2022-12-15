Dr. Jonathan Cotton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cotton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Cotton, MD
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Cotton, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Frankfort, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF NE COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Riverside Medical Center.
Dr. Cotton works at
Locations
-
1
Office23120 S LA GRANGE RD, Frankfort, IL 60423 Directions (815) 464-5440Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Riverside Medical Group Orthopedic Specialists100 Riverside Dr, Bourbonnais, IL 60914 Directions (815) 802-7090Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cotton?
Doctor was very patient, took the time to fully explain the CTR procedure, and answer all questions. Very personable and knowledgeable. Did not feel rushed like sometimes happens in a medical setting with busy doctors - he took the time to make sure I felt comfortable and informed on the procedure. First time seeing him for anything but would definitely recommend him to others.
About Dr. Jonathan Cotton, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1023273901
Education & Certifications
- University of South Florida / College of Medicine
- University of Kansas Medical Center
- UNIV OF NE COLL OF MED
- Marquette
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cotton has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cotton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cotton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cotton works at
Dr. Cotton has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cotton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Cotton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cotton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cotton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cotton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.