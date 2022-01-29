Dr. Jonathan Cosin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cosin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Cosin, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jonathan Cosin, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in New Britain, CT. They completed their fellowship with Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center|U MN
Dr. Cosin works at
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group183 N Mountain Rd Fl 2, New Britain, CT 06053 Directions (860) 827-4180
- Hartford Hospital
- Midstate Medical Center
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health New England (HNE)
- HealthyCT
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- One Health
- Prime Health Services
- Private HealthCare Systems
- WellCare
Overall, it was outstanding! The Doctor and his staff were amazing! I was completely satisfied. Thank you
- Gynecology
- English
- Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center|U MN
