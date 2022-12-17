Dr. Jonathan Cornelius, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cornelius is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Cornelius, MD
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Cornelius, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lebanon, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Tristar Summit Medical Center, Trousdale Medical Center and Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital.
Locations
Lebanon100 Physicians Way Ste 110, Lebanon, TN 37090 Directions (615) 547-6700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Summit Medical Center
- Trousdale Medical Center
- Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Baptist Health Services Group
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CorVel
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Heritage Summit HealthCare
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- NovaNet
- PHCS
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cornelius performed a knee replacement last year and I could want a better outcome. Now I need a hip replacement and there is no one I would rather have to take care of that.
About Dr. Jonathan Cornelius, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
- Michigan State University
- IN UNIV SCH OF MED
- Indiana Univeristy
- Orthopedic Surgery
