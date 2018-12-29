Overview

Dr. Jonathan Cook, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Athens, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from WV SCH OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center and Saint Mary's Hospital.



Dr. Cook works at Clarke-Oconee Family Medicine in Athens, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.