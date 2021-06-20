Overview

Dr. Jonathan Cook, MD is a Dermatologist in Durham, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Duke University Hospital.



Dr. Cook works at Duke Mohs Micrographic Surgery in Durham, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Cancer, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Basal Cell Carcinoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.