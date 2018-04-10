See All Hand Surgeons in Springfield, MO
Dr. Jonathan Cook, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
5 (6)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience
Dr. Jonathan Cook, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Springfield, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University of Vermont / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Cox Medical Center South.

Dr. Cook works at Ferrell-Duncan Clinic - Orthopedic Surgery in Springfield, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Ferrell-Duncan Clinic - Orthopedic Surgery
    3555 S National Ave # 2, Springfield, MO 65807

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Cox Medical Center South

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Trigger Finger Release
Carpal Tunnel Release
Dupuytren's Contracture
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open
Hand Fracture
Hand Tendon Repair
Trigger Finger
Wrist Replacement
Adhesive Capsulitis
Elbow Sprain
Elbow Tenotomy
Excision of Metacarpal and Carpal
Femur Fracture
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed
Steroid Injection
Wrist Fracture
Wrist Fusion
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 10, 2018
    Have seen Dr Cook for multiple issues related to R & L hands over the past several years. Very professional and honest with conservative options. Had a hand surgery in 2016 and expect similar surgery on other hand this 2018. Find him providing and taking multiple steps PRIOR to any suggestion of surgery. I appreciate and would recommend this doc for those in need of hand care.
    DW in Republic — Apr 10, 2018
    About Dr. Jonathan Cook, MD

    Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    41 years of experience
    English
    1215046388
    Education & Certifications

    University of Colorado Hospital
    University of Vermont / College of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jonathan Cook, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cook is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Cook has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cook accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Cook has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Cook works at Ferrell-Duncan Clinic - Orthopedic Surgery in Springfield, MO. View the full address on Dr. Cook's profile.

    Dr. Cook has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cook on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Cook. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cook.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cook, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cook appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

