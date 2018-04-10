Dr. Jonathan Cook, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cook is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Cook, MD
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Cook, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Springfield, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University of Vermont / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Cox Medical Center South.
Dr. Cook works at
Locations
-
1
Ferrell-Duncan Clinic - Orthopedic Surgery3555 S National Ave # 2, Springfield, MO 65807 Directions (417) 875-3800
Hospital Affiliations
- Cox Medical Center South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cook?
Have seen Dr Cook for multiple issues related to R & L hands over the past several years. Very professional and honest with conservative options. Had a hand surgery in 2016 and expect similar surgery on other hand this 2018. Find him providing and taking multiple steps PRIOR to any suggestion of surgery. I appreciate and would recommend this doc for those in need of hand care.
About Dr. Jonathan Cook, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1215046388
Education & Certifications
- University of Colorado Hospital
- University of Vermont / College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cook has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cook accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cook has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cook works at
Dr. Cook has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cook on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Cook. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cook.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cook, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cook appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.