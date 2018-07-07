Overview

Dr. Jonathan Cohen, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Cohen works at Concorde Medical Group Gastroenterology and Rheumatology at East 30th Street in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gas-Bloat Syndrome, Liver Damage from Alcohol and Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.