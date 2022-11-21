Dr. Jonathan Clavell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clavell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Clavell, MD
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Clavell, MD is an Urology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MEDICAL SCIENCES CAMPUS and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center and Saint Joseph Medical Center.
Locations
Jonathan Clavell, MD1315 St Joseph Pkwy Ste 1504, Houston, TX 77002 Directions (832) 307-2970
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
- Saint Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
All I can say is, guys if you need to have an inplant surgery, do yourself a favor and see this doctor!! He is a specialist in this field and knows exactly what he’s doing! You’ll be treated with dignity and respect and you will be in and out of the hospital and in a few hours. Then in just a few weeks you will experience something you haven’t been able to do in a long time! You wont have a single regret other then not seeing him sooner! Thank you Dr Clavell!!
About Dr. Jonathan Clavell, MD
- Urology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1619230869
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MEDICAL SCIENCES CAMPUS
- Urology
