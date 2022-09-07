See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Greenwood Village, CO
Dr. Jonathan Clapp, MD

Pain Medicine
3.5 (79)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jonathan Clapp, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Greenwood Village, CO. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science and is affiliated with Porter Adventist Hospital.

Dr. Clapp works at Colorado Pain Consultants in Greenwood Village, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Postoperative Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    5975 S Quebec St Ste 150, Greenwood Village, CO 80111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 792-2959

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Porter Adventist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Planned Administration Inc
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 79 ratings
    Patient Ratings (79)
    Sep 07, 2022
    He is very caring and professional thank you
    Janet clanin — Sep 07, 2022
    About Dr. Jonathan Clapp, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    • 18 years of experience
    • English
    • 1811153224
    Education & Certifications

    • Rush University Medical Center
    • Evanston/northwestern Hospital
    • Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science
    • University of Vermont
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jonathan Clapp, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clapp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Clapp has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Clapp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Clapp works at Colorado Pain Consultants in Greenwood Village, CO. View the full address on Dr. Clapp’s profile.

    Dr. Clapp has seen patients for Acute Postoperative Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clapp on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    79 patients have reviewed Dr. Clapp. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clapp.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clapp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clapp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

