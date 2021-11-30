Dr. Citow has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jonathan Citow, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Citow, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Libertyville, IL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center, Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, Evanston Hospital, Northwest Community Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital and Vista Medical Center East.
Dr. Citow works at
Locations
Libertyville Neurosurgery LLC712 S Milwaukee Ave, Libertyville, IL 60048 Directions (847) 362-1848
Lmg the Family Doctors716 S Milwaukee Ave, Libertyville, IL 60048 Directions (847) 362-1848
Vista Health1324 N Sheridan Rd, Waukegan, IL 60085 Directions (847) 362-1848
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Condell Medical Center
- Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital
- Evanston Hospital
- Northwest Community Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital
- Vista Medical Center East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Citow is an excellent neurosurgeon. I suffered from spinal stenosis and two cysts in the lumbar region of my spine. Using minimally invasive surgery, he performed a hemilaminectomy and removed both a synovial and tarlov cyst. Now almost 3 months later I have absolutely no sciatica pain down my left leg and few aches in my lower back. I had physical therapy which also helped a lot. Dr. Citow gave me back my life. I am now more active and can enjoy doing the things I previously gave up on because of constant pain.
About Dr. Jonathan Citow, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 30 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Neurosurgery
