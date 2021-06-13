Overview

Dr. Jonathan Chilton, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Rochester School of Medicine &amp; Dentistry|University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Research Medical Center.



Dr. Chilton works at Midwest Neuroscience Institute in Kansas City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Meningiomas, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.