Dr. Jonathan Chilton, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jonathan Chilton, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Rochester School of Medicine &amp; Dentistry|University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Research Medical Center.
Dr. Chilton works at
Midwest Neuroscience Institute2330 E Meyer Blvd Ste 411, Kansas City, MO 64132 Directions (816) 378-5431Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Research Medical Center
When I came to see Dr. Chilton I had trigeminal neuralgia. Tegretol was no longer working for me. He performed an MVD on me. I have been pain-free and drug-free for 13 years since my MVD.
- Neurosurgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1073585337
- Children S Hospital National Medical Center|Children s Hospital National Medical Center
- Georgetown University Hospital
- Georgetown University Hospital|Medstar-Georgetown University Medical Center
- University of Rochester School of Medicine &amp;amp; Dentistry|University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry
- Neurosurgery
