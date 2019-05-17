Overview

Dr. Jonathan Charney, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Charney works at Long Island Plastic Surgical Group, PC in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and EEG (Electroencephalogram) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

