Dr. Jonathan Chappell, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Betsy Johnson Hospital, Nash General Hospital, Wakemed Cary Hospital and WakeMed Raleigh Campus.



Dr. Chappell works at Champaign Dental Group in Raleigh, NC with other offices in Cary, NC, Garner, NC and Apex, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.