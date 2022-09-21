See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Raleigh, NC
Dr. Jonathan Chappell, MD

Sports Medicine
4.6 (87)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jonathan Chappell, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Betsy Johnson Hospital, Nash General Hospital, Wakemed Cary Hospital and WakeMed Raleigh Campus.

Dr. Chappell works at Champaign Dental Group in Raleigh, NC with other offices in Cary, NC, Garner, NC and Apex, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Wake Orthopaedics
    3009 New Bern Ave, Raleigh, NC 27610 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 232-5020
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Cary Office
    222 Ashville Ave Ste 20, Cary, NC 27518 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 235-0616
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Wake Orthopaedics
    110 Kildaire Park Dr Ste 106, Cary, NC 27518 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 235-0616
  4. 4
    Garner Office
    400 US 70 Hwy E Ste 100, Garner, NC 27529 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 882-7833
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  5. 5
    North Raleigh Office
    10010 Falls of Neuse Rd Ste 11, Raleigh, NC 27614 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 714-6184
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  6. 6
    Apex Office
    120 Healthplex Way Ste 206, Apex, NC 27502 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 232-5020

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Betsy Johnson Hospital
  • Nash General Hospital
  • Wakemed Cary Hospital
  • WakeMed Raleigh Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Cartilage Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Shoulder Stabilizations Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MedCost
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 87 ratings
    Patient Ratings (87)
    5 Star
    (77)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Sep 21, 2022
    Dr. Chappell was my second opinion Dr and I wish I had found him first!! Following my surgery with another surgeon, I developed a rare neurological condition. After my previous surgeon nor numerous ER visits could tell me what was wrong with me , Dr Chappell immediately diagnosed what was wrong! I highly recommend him!!
    About Dr. Jonathan Chappell, MD

    • Sports Medicine
    • 22 years of experience
    • English
    • 1114066784
    Education & Certifications

    • Kerlan-Jobe Sports Institute
    • University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
    • Duke University School Of Medicine
    • Davidson College
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
