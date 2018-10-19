Dr. Jonathan Chang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Chang, MD
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Chang, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Alhambra, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Garfield Medical Center.
Dr. Chang works at
Locations
Pacific Orthopaedic Medical Group Inc.707 S Garfield Ave Ste 201, Alhambra, CA 91801 Directions (626) 458-6653
Arcadia Office - Hale Medical Center289 W Huntington Dr Ste 206, Arcadia, CA 91007 Directions (626) 538-1538
Hospital Affiliations
- Garfield Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He is very informative and reasonable. Also, he explains very clearly and understandable. He treats my mom and me very well and he is always have a smile on his face and behaves very friendly too.
About Dr. Jonathan Chang, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English, Cantonese and Chinese
- 1104824556
Education & Certifications
- University Of Kentucky
- University Va Hosps Surg & Ortho
- University VA
- Duke University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chang has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chang works at
Dr. Chang has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Knee, Osteoarthritis and Humerus Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chang speaks Cantonese and Chinese.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Chang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.