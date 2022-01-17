See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in New Windsor, NY
Dr. Jonathan Castro, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4 (17)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jonathan Castro, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in New Windsor, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University Of The Philippines Manila, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Garnet Health Medical Center, Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall and St. Anthony Community Hospital.

Dr. Castro works at Florida Medical Clinic - Endocrinology in New Windsor, NY with other offices in Monroe, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Hypothyroidism and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Horizon Family Medical Group
    92 Old Route 9W Ste 200, New Windsor, NY 12553 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 549-1010
    Exodushealth Medical PC
    1200 State Route 208 Ste 15, Monroe, NY 10950 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 549-1010

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Garnet Health Medical Center
  • Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall
  • St. Anthony Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes Type 2
Hypothyroidism
Thyroid Goiter
Diabetes Type 2
Hypothyroidism
Thyroid Goiter
Abnormal Thyroid
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Dyslipidemia
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Lipid Disorders
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Proteinuria
Thyroid Cyst
Thyroid Nodule
Vitamin D Deficiency
Diabetic Ketoacidosis
Goiter
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Hyperparathyroidism
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Osteopenia
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
Adrenal Gland Diseases
Adrenal Incidentaloma
Adrenal Insufficiency
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
Cholesterol Screening
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cushing's Syndrome
Dexamethasone Suppression Test
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Screening
Diabetic Evaluation
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test
Dysphagia
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Esophagitis
Female Infertility
Gait Abnormality
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Graves' Disease
Hair Loss
Hashimoto's Disease
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hyperkalemia
Hyperthyroidism
Hypokalemia
Hypoparathyroidism
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Limb Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
Outer Ear Infection
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Polyneuropathy
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Reflux Esophagitis
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation
Thyroid Scan
Thyroid Screening
Thyroiditis
Ultrasound, Thyroid
VAP Lipid Testing
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Water Deprivation Test
Abdominal Pain
Acromegaly and Gigantism
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Bedsores
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Celiac Disease
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Confusion
Congenital Hypothyroidism
Conn's Syndrome
Constipation
Continuous Glucose Monitoring
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Craniopharyngioma
Dehydration
Diabetes Insipidus
Diabetes Insipidus, Nephrogenic
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dry Eyes
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Dry Skin
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Essential Tremor
Excessive Sweating
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Fibromyalgia
Fungal Nail Infection
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroparesis
Gestational Diabetes
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Growth Hormone Deficiency
Gynecomastia
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hyperaldosteronism
Hypopituitarism
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Immunization Administration
Iodine Deficiency
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Cramp
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipedema
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Lipoprotein Disorders
Loss of Taste
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Lyme Disease
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Mastodynia
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Overactive Bladder
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Perimenopause
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pharyngitis
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polymyositis
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Postnasal Drip
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus
Purpura
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Restless Leg Syndrome
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Secondary Hypertension
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Jan 17, 2022
    I have seen Dr. Castro for the past 2.5 years. After having a horrible experience with a Crystal Run endocrinologist, he was a nice change of pace. He takes the time to listen, answers questions appropriately without making me feel less than, unlike many other doctors. He was the 1st endocrinologist in several years to get my thyroid disease in a stable place. Amazing doctor and I highly recommend him!
    M — Jan 17, 2022
    About Dr. Jonathan Castro, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • 26 years of experience
    • English, Tagalog
    • 1093709479
    Education & Certifications

    • Suny Downstate Mc
    • Suny Downstate Mc
    • University Of The Philippines Manila, College Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jonathan Castro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Castro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Castro has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Castro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Castro has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Hypothyroidism and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Castro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Castro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Castro.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Castro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Castro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

