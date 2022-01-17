Overview

Dr. Jonathan Castro, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in New Windsor, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University Of The Philippines Manila, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Garnet Health Medical Center, Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall and St. Anthony Community Hospital.



Dr. Castro works at Florida Medical Clinic - Endocrinology in New Windsor, NY with other offices in Monroe, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Hypothyroidism and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.