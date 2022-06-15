Dr. Jonathan Carvajal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carvajal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Carvajal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Carvajal, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Orange Park, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Hispanoamericana and is affiliated with Adventhealth Palm Coast and HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital.
Locations
Orange Park Medical Center2001 Kingsley Ave, Orange Park, FL 32073 Directions (904) 639-8500
Jonathan Carvajal MD3948 Sunbeam Rd Ste 2, Jacksonville, FL 32257 Directions (904) 296-3533
- 3 2950 Halcyon Ln Ste 705, Jacksonville, FL 32223 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Palm Coast
- HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Medicare
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful. Very kind, listens, seems empathetic. Recently, I had a sort of mini crisis and he worked me right in to his busy schedule. Really glad I found Dr. Carvajol. He also offers TMS. I did so TMS, and unfortunately it didn’t work for me, but can work for many. He is so open and accommodating and keeps working with me to try to get things right for me.
About Dr. Jonathan Carvajal, MD
- Psychiatry
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1063778835
Education & Certifications
- Cornell Univ Med Coll, Lincoln Medical & Mental Health Center
- Lincoln Hosp & Mental Hlth Ctr-NYMC
- Universidad Hispanoamericana
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carvajal has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carvajal accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carvajal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carvajal has seen patients for Anxiety, Tobacco Use Disorder and Alcohol Withdrawal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carvajal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Carvajal speaks Spanish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Carvajal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carvajal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carvajal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carvajal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.