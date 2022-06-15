Overview

Dr. Jonathan Carvajal, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Orange Park, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Hispanoamericana and is affiliated with Adventhealth Palm Coast and HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital.



Dr. Carvajal works at Orange Park Medical Center in Orange Park, FL with other offices in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Tobacco Use Disorder and Alcohol Withdrawal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.