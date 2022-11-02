See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Roanoke, VA
Orthopedic Surgery
4 (36)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jonathan J Carmouche, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Roanoke, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from George Washington University School Of Med And Health Sciences Washington Dc and is affiliated with Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital, Carilion New River Valley Medical Center and Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Carmouche works at Carilion Clinic in Roanoke, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Intervertebral Disc Disease, Degenerative Disc Disease and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Carilion Clinic Orthopaedic Surgery - Roanoke
    2331 Franklin Rd SW, Roanoke, VA 24014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 510-6200
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital
  • Carilion New River Valley Medical Center
  • Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Nov 02, 2022
    Dr. Carmouche is the best of the best spinal surgeries! And I’m living proof. He has preformed lumbar and cervical surgeries on me over the past five years. Presently I work out three times a week with a trainer and follow a routine of strength and cardio exercises on days with out my trainer. I’m in the best physical health I have ever been in! Again I will say I Was Truly Blessed To Be put in his path. If you are referred to him please understand that because he is such a brilliant surgeon you may have to wait to get a initial elevation. But I promise you he is well worth the wait! Dr. Carmouche truly changed my life, and am so grateful!
    Della — Nov 02, 2022
    About Dr. Jonathan J Carmouche, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 23 years of experience
    • English
    • 1275562589
    Education & Certifications

    • Twin Cities Spine Center
    • University Of Rochester Med Center
    • George Washington University School Of Med And Health Sciences Washington Dc
