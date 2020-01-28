Dr. Jonathan Carlson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carlson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Carlson, MD
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Carlson, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Multicare Deaconess Hospital and Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.
Dr. Carlson works at
Locations
Providence Inland Neurosurgery & Spine Associates105 W 8th Ave Ste 200, Spokane, WA 99204 Directions (509) 624-9112Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
North Spokane220 E Rowan Ave Ste 240, Spokane, WA 99207 Directions (509) 624-9112
Hospital Affiliations
- Multicare Deaconess Hospital
- Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Principal Financial Group
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Hi all I wanted to give my testimony with Dr. Jonathon Carlson as my neurosurgeon. I had him for over 3 years doing routine checkups and so forth. (Each visit very thorough! He really listens to you when it comes to your symptoms). I recently had my 1st brain surgery with Dr. Carlson and Pam McCloud on the 7th of January. My tumor is extremely rare and location even more rare.. (epidermoid cyst wrapping around my brain stem (nerves and arteries intertwining tumor)). Dr. Carlson is extremely confident and optimistic when it comes down to his patients. NOT ONLY did he remove my full tumor, but he also made it to where I didn't have to have titanium plate put in due to location of bone he removed was more downward neck. Amazing!! My symptoms right now are very much so doable! If my tumor grew back I know I would go to him again in a heartbeat! Thank you Dr. Carlson and Pam McCloud you guys are the true heroes here.. not only did y'all give me hope again, but you also saved my life!
About Dr. Jonathan Carlson, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1922219500
Education & Certifications
- Oregon Health And Science University
- Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
- Neurosurgery

Dr. Carlson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carlson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carlson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carlson has seen patients for Deep Brain Stimulation, Subarachnoid Hemorrhage and Meningiomas, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carlson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Carlson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carlson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carlson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carlson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.