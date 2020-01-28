Overview

Dr. Jonathan Carlson, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Multicare Deaconess Hospital and Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.



Dr. Carlson works at Providence Inland Neurosurgery & Spine Associates in Spokane, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Brain Stimulation, Subarachnoid Hemorrhage and Meningiomas along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.