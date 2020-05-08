Dr. Jonathan Carlson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carlson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Carlson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Carlson, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Kailua, HI. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Adventist Health Castle.
Dr. Carlson works at
Locations
Wells Mental Health Services LLC40 Aulike St Ste 411, Kailua, HI 96734 Directions (808) 222-3588
Arizona Pain Specialists- Glendale18555 N 79th Ave Ste D101, Glendale, AZ 85308 Directions (480) 563-6400
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Castle
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Carlson accomplished what two other treatments at other centers could not (in fact, one other Center damaged a nerve that was perfectly healthy). Dr Carlson had me walking, standing, sitting, doing everything pain free.
About Dr. Jonathan Carlson, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1538206644
Education & Certifications
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center-Pain Management
- University Of California Davis Medical Center-Anesthesiology
- Saint Josephs Hospital-Internal Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Oral Roberts University
- Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carlson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carlson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carlson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carlson works at
Dr. Carlson has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Osteoarthritis of Spine and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carlson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Carlson speaks Spanish.
64 patients have reviewed Dr. Carlson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carlson.
