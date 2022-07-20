Dr. Cappel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jonathan Cappel, MD
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Cappel, MD is a Dermatologist in Vestavia Hls, AL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Locations
Surgical Dermatology Group1940 Stonegate Dr Ste 130, Vestavia Hls, AL 35242 Directions (205) 977-9876Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
E. Todd Falls Dpm LLC2000 Stonegate Trl Ste 112, Vestavia Hls, AL 35242 Directions (205) 977-9876Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 11:00am
- 3 1419 Hamric Dr E, Oxford, AL 36203 Directions (205) 977-9876
Surgical Dermatology Group7300 Halcyon Summit Dr, Montgomery, AL 36117 Directions (205) 977-9876Monday8:00am - 4:45pmTuesday8:00am - 4:45pmWednesday8:00am - 4:45pmThursday8:00am - 4:45pmFriday8:00am - 4:45pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor! I’ve had plenty of skin cancers removed by him and he does great work! I recently moved and I’m not sure I’ll find anyone that will compare…
About Dr. Jonathan Cappel, MD
- Dermatology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1174819049
Education & Certifications
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cappel has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Excision of Skin Cancer and Basal Cell Carcinoma , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cappel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
