Neurology
16 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jonathan Calkwood, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Neurology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON and is affiliated with Avera Marshall Regional Medical Center, CentraCare - St. Cloud Hospital, Essentia Health-Sandstone, M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital, M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank, Mayo Clinic Health System in New Prague, Riverwood Healthcare Center and Westfields Hospital & Clinic.

Dr. Calkwood works at Minneapolis Clinic of Neurology Ltd in Minneapolis, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Multiple Sclerosis (MS), Optic Neuritis and Visual Field Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Minneapolis Clinic of Neurology Ltd
    4225 Golden Valley Rd, Minneapolis, MN 55422

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Avera Marshall Regional Medical Center
  • CentraCare - St. Cloud Hospital
  • Essentia Health-Sandstone
  • M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital
  • M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank
  • Mayo Clinic Health System in New Prague
  • Riverwood Healthcare Center
  • Westfields Hospital & Clinic

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Optic Neuritis
Visual Field Defects
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Nov 01, 2021
    Dr. Calkwood spends the time you need to discuss your concerns. He was the first Neurologist that took the time to talk about the different MS drugs, Dr. Calkwood and his staff are helpful and friendly.
    About Dr. Jonathan Calkwood, MD

    Neurology
    16 years of experience
    English
    1194765388
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Calkwood has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Calkwood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Calkwood works at Minneapolis Clinic of Neurology Ltd in Minneapolis, MN. View the full address on Dr. Calkwood’s profile.

    Dr. Calkwood has seen patients for Multiple Sclerosis (MS), Optic Neuritis and Visual Field Defects, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Calkwood on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Calkwood. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Calkwood.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Calkwood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Calkwood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

