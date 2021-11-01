Overview

Dr. Jonathan Calkwood, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Neurology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON and is affiliated with Avera Marshall Regional Medical Center, CentraCare - St. Cloud Hospital, Essentia Health-Sandstone, M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital, M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank, Mayo Clinic Health System in New Prague, Riverwood Healthcare Center and Westfields Hospital & Clinic.



Dr. Calkwood works at Minneapolis Clinic of Neurology Ltd in Minneapolis, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Multiple Sclerosis (MS), Optic Neuritis and Visual Field Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.