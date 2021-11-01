Dr. Calkwood has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jonathan Calkwood, MD
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Calkwood, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Neurology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON and is affiliated with Avera Marshall Regional Medical Center, CentraCare - St. Cloud Hospital, Essentia Health-Sandstone, M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital, M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank, Mayo Clinic Health System in New Prague, Riverwood Healthcare Center and Westfields Hospital & Clinic.
Locations
Minneapolis Clinic of Neurology Ltd4225 Golden Valley Rd, Minneapolis, MN 55422 Directions (763) 302-4199
Hospital Affiliations
- Avera Marshall Regional Medical Center
- CentraCare - St. Cloud Hospital
- Essentia Health-Sandstone
- M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital
- M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank
- Mayo Clinic Health System in New Prague
- Riverwood Healthcare Center
- Westfields Hospital & Clinic
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Calkwood spends the time you need to discuss your concerns. He was the first Neurologist that took the time to talk about the different MS drugs, Dr. Calkwood and his staff are helpful and friendly.
About Dr. Jonathan Calkwood, MD
- Neurology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1194765388
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON
