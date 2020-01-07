Dr. Jonathan Bussey, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bussey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Bussey, DO
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Bussey, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Marlton, NJ. They graduated from OSU College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center and Upmc Williamsport.
Dr. Bussey works at
Locations
-
1
Jersey Spine Associates750 Route 73 S Ste 301, Marlton, NJ 08053 Directions (609) 601-4920
-
2
Brick459 Jack Martin Blvd, Brick, NJ 08724 Directions (609) 601-4920
-
3
Linwood1201 New Rd Ste 120, Linwood, NJ 08221 Directions (609) 601-4920
-
4
Laurel Urology1111 Franklin St, Johnstown, PA 15905 Directions (814) 534-5724
Hospital Affiliations
- Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center
- Upmc Williamsport
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Devon Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Humana
- Independence Blue Cross
- Intergroup
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bussey?
Dr. Bussey is incredible, I suffered from spinal stenosis and needed three vertebrae fused. I was in pain for many years, and was refused by another doctor for surgery because I was too high risk, as I also suffer from leukemia. Dr. Bussey performed surgery on December 27, 2019, at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center. Five minutes after I awoke I had feeling back in my leg that had been numb for three months. I was released from the hospital two days later with minimal pain and am now feeling so much better. I can now walk without a walker or a cane, and it's only been not even two weeks since the doctor operated. I am so grateful for this surgeon and Conemaugh is lucky to have such a wonderful professional.
About Dr. Jonathan Bussey, DO
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1720296171
Education & Certifications
- OSU College of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bussey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bussey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bussey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bussey works at
Dr. Bussey has seen patients for Traumatic Brain Injury, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bussey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Bussey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bussey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bussey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bussey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.