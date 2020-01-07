See All Neurosurgeons in Marlton, NJ
Dr. Jonathan Bussey, DO

Neurosurgery
3.5 (20)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Jonathan Bussey, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Marlton, NJ. They graduated from OSU College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center and Upmc Williamsport.

Dr. Bussey works at Jersey Spine Associates in Marlton, NJ with other offices in Brick, NJ, Linwood, NJ and Johnstown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Traumatic Brain Injury along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Jersey Spine Associates
    750 Route 73 S Ste 301, Marlton, NJ 08053 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 601-4920
    Brick
    459 Jack Martin Blvd, Brick, NJ 08724 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 601-4920
    Linwood
    1201 New Rd Ste 120, Linwood, NJ 08221 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 601-4920
    Laurel Urology
    1111 Franklin St, Johnstown, PA 15905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (814) 534-5724

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center
  • Upmc Williamsport

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Traumatic Brain Injury
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Adult Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Dislocation Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    About Dr. Jonathan Bussey, DO

    • Neurosurgery
    • English
    • 1720296171
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • OSU College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education

