Dr. Jonathan Buscaglia, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in East Setauket, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital.



Dr. Buscaglia works at Stony Brook University Hospital in East Setauket, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones, Pancreatitis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.