Overview

Dr. Jonathan Burns, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Sparks, NV. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch and is affiliated with Renown South Meadows Medical Center.



Dr. Burns works at SPINENEVADA in Sparks, NV with other offices in Reno, NV, Sarasota, FL and Carson City, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.