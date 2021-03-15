See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Sparks, NV
Dr. Jonathan Burns, MD

Pain Medicine
3 (32)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jonathan Burns, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Sparks, NV. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch and is affiliated with Renown South Meadows Medical Center.

Dr. Burns works at SPINENEVADA in Sparks, NV with other offices in Reno, NV, Sarasota, FL and Carson City, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Spine Nevada
    780 Vista Blvd Ste 100, Sparks, NV 89434 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (775) 348-8800
  2. 2
    Sweetwater Pain and Spine
    10451 Double R Blvd, Reno, NV 89521 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (775) 870-1480
  3. 3
    Sarasota Pain Relief Center - Bee Ridge
    3920 Bee Ridge Rd Ste F, Sarasota, FL 34233 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 926-2270
  4. 4
    Bee Ridge
    3945 PARK RD, Sarasota, FL 34233 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 926-2270
  5. 5
    Sarasota Pain Relief Centers
    3945 Clark Rd, Sarasota, FL 34233 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 926-2270
  6. 6
    Spine Nevada
    1470 Medical Pkwy Ste 220, Carson City, NV 89703 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (775) 348-8800
  7. 7
    Reno Office
    9990 Double R Blvd Ste 200, Reno, NV 89521 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (775) 348-8800
  8. 8
    Sweetwater Pain and Spine
    343 Elm St Ste 202, Reno, NV 89503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (775) 870-1480

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Renown South Meadows Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Spinal Cord Injury
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Spinal Cord Injury
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Mar 15, 2021
    Dr. Burns and Erin are AMAZING!!!! Even Casey the gentleman that takes notes of our visit is sweet and kind. The office staff are great too always polite. I have never had any issues with billing or insurance. I have been a patient of Dr. Burns for about 10 years. He is the most wonderful, kindest understanding doctor I have ever met. Dr. Burns and Erin make a fabulous team! They are always there for me when I need them. I have a really bad back and Dr. Burns makes sure that I am as pain free as I can be. He always listens to me and NEVER judges me or makes assuptions. Being on pain management is hard because other doctors see that you are on pain meds and assume you are a drug addict or wanting to seek drugs. Dr. Burns and Erin never make me feel like I am a druggie seeking pain meds. The injuections that I have to get to help my pain are intimidating and can be painful. However, Dr. Burns is always so gentle and explains what he is doing before he does it. I don't know how he does it
    Brandi Becht — Mar 15, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jonathan Burns, MD
    About Dr. Jonathan Burns, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1184745465
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jonathan Burns, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burns is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Burns has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Burns has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Burns. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burns.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burns, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burns appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

