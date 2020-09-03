Dr. Burke has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jonathan Burke, DMD
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Burke, DMD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They completed their residency with Temple University Hospital
Locations
Lanzi and Burke Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeons449 Hurffville Crosskeys Rd Ste 2, Sewell, NJ 08080 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Kathy the implant coordinator for the office is absolutely fantastic !! Was so helpful the whole time with my daughters surgeries! And so caring and compassionate
About Dr. Jonathan Burke, DMD
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- English
- 1275596082
Education & Certifications
- Temple University Hospital
