Dr. Jonathan Brugger, MD

Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
5 (31)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience
Dr. Jonathan Brugger, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Upstate Med U/SUNY and is affiliated with Manatee Memorial Hospital and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Brugger works at Retina Care Consultants in Sarasota, FL with other offices in Portsmouth, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    University Parkway
    2401 University Pkwy Ste 102B, Sarasota, FL 34243 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 351-1200
    Naval Medical Center Portsmouth
    620 John Paul Jones Cir Bldg 1, Portsmouth, VA 23708 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 953-2958
    Retina Care Consultants P.A.
    3550 S Tamiami Trl Ste 201, Sarasota, FL 34239 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 351-1200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Manatee Memorial Hospital
  • Sarasota Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP)
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Uveitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetes Eye Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Macular Degeneration Management Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Hypopyon Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intraocular Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Ocular Inflammation (Uveitis) Treatment Chevron Icon
Ophthalmic Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Panophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Posterior Capsule Clouding Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Proliferative Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Retina-Vitreous Disorders Chevron Icon
Retinal Artery Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment With Break Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Laser Photocoagulation Chevron Icon
Retinal Macoaneurysm Chevron Icon
Retinal Pigment Epithelium (RPE) Detachment Chevron Icon
Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinal Testing Chevron Icon
Retinal Thermal Laser Therapy Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Subconjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Traditional Retinal Tears Chevron Icon
Uveitis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Wet Macular Degeneration Injections Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jonathan Brugger, MD

    • Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
    Education & Certifications

