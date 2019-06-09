Dr. Jonathan Bridges, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bridges is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Bridges, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jonathan Bridges, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Sylacauga, AL. They specialize in Hematology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Alabama / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Brookwood Baptist Medical Center and Coosa Valley Medical Center.
1
Hematology Oncology Assocs AL209 W Spring St, Sylacauga, AL 35150 Directions (256) 401-0417Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
2
Brookwood513 Brookwood Blvd Ste 275, Birmingham, AL 35209 Directions (205) 502-4700
Hospital Affiliations
- Brookwood Baptist Medical Center
- Coosa Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Bridges is a compassionate and caring dr. He spends a lot of time listening and explaining everything to you. He never rushes you. I couldn’t be happier with my care
- Hematology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- University of Alabama Hospital
- University of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinics
- Uw Health Uw Hospitals and Clinics
- University of South Alabama / College of Medicine
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
Dr. Bridges has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bridges accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Bridges has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Bridges works at
Dr. Bridges has seen patients for Anemia, Hemophilia and Colorectal Cancer, and more.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Bridges. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bridges, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bridges appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.