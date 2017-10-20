Overview

Dr. Jonathan Brewer, DO is a Pulmonologist in Bend, OR. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from University Of New England College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with St. Charles Bend.



Dr. Brewer works at Summit Health in Bend, OR with other offices in Redmond, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Respiratory Failure and Pneumonia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.