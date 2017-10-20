Dr. Jonathan Brewer, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brewer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Brewer, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Brewer, DO is a Pulmonologist in Bend, OR. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from University Of New England College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with St. Charles Bend.
Dr. Brewer works at
Locations
Bend Memorial Clinic Llp1501 NE Medical Center Dr, Bend, OR 97701 Directions (541) 706-5445
Redmond Clinic865 Sw Veterans Way, Redmond, OR 97756 Directions (541) 382-4900
Westside Clinic1080 Mount Bachelor Dr, Bend, OR 97702 Directions (541) 382-2811
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Charles Bend
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Jonathan Brewer, my sleep physician, is not only highly competent, but always takes time to explain treatment options and answer questions. The treatment I have been receiving has given me an extremely enhanced quality of life. I could not be more pleased with my experience with this physician.
About Dr. Jonathan Brewer, DO
- Pulmonary Disease
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Wilford Hall Medical Center
- David Grant Usaf Med Center
- David Grant Medical Center
- University Of New England College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- University Of Maine
- Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brewer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brewer accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brewer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brewer has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Respiratory Failure and Pneumonia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brewer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Brewer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brewer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brewer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brewer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.