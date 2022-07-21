See All Neurologists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Jonathan Brent, MD

Neuromuscular Medicine
3 (12)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jonathan Brent, MD is a Neuromuscular Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Neuromuscular Medicine, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Columbia University Vagelos College Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Brent works at Regenstein Center for Neurological Care in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Regenstein Center for Neurological Care
    259 E Erie St, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 695-7950
  2. 2
    Regenstein Center for Neurological Care
    259 E Erie St Lavin Family Pavilion Suite 1900, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 695-7950

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Memory Evaluation
ImPACT Testing
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Neuropathies Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Motor Neuron Disease Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis Therapy Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurological Testing Chevron Icon
Neuropathy, Motor and Sensory Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care of Illinois
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jul 21, 2022
    Dr. Brent helped diagnose me after I spent 3 years suffering and saw 5 other MDs. He is a great doctor and it's a shame that a few ungrateful, patients are able to leave multiple unkind reviews.
    Tina Johnson — Jul 21, 2022
    About Dr. Jonathan Brent, MD

    Specialties
    • Neuromuscular Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 9 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1356683734
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
    Medical Education
    • Columbia University Vagelos College Of Physicians and Surgeons
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
