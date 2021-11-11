Dr. Jonathan Bravman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bravman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Bravman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Bravman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boulder, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University Of Medicine and Dentistry Of New Jersey-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Uchealth Broomfield Hospital and UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital.
Dr. Bravman works at
Locations
-
1
CU Sports Medicine and Performance Center2150 Stadium Dr Fl 2, Boulder, CO 80309 Directions (303) 315-9900Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
-
2
CU Sports Medicine2000 S COLORADO BLVD, Denver, CO 80222 Directions (720) 848-8200
Hospital Affiliations
- Uchealth Broomfield Hospital
- UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bravman?
Dr. Bravman recently helped remove hardware on my clavicle from a mountain biking accident just over a year ago. He also worked to resolve pain and stiffness I’d been experiencing in my rotator cuff and shoulder. At every point of contact, Dr. Bravman and his team have been above and beyond. They spent all the time necessary to diagnose my condition, recommend a course of action, explain the risks and what to expect from surgery through recovery. Six weeks out from surgery, I’m in better shape than I might have imagined. Can’t recommend Dr. Bravman highly enough!!
About Dr. Jonathan Bravman, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1942347216
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital/Harvard Medical School Program
- University of Colorado
- University Of Medicine and Dentistry Of New Jersey-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- University of Vermont
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bravman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bravman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bravman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bravman works at
Dr. Bravman has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bravman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Bravman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bravman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bravman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bravman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.