Overview

Dr. Jonathan Brand, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UTAH and is affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center.



Dr. Brand works at Ocean View Psychiatric Health Facility in Long Beach, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA and Garden Grove, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Schizophrenia, Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder and Schizoaffective Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.