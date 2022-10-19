Overview

Dr. Jonathan Botts, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Sherman Oaks, CA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Palmdale Regional Medical Center and Sherman Oaks Hospital.



Dr. Botts works at Los Angeles Orthopaedic Institute in Sherman Oaks, CA with other offices in Palmdale, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.